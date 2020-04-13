American rapper, Diddy was live on Instagram yesterday and Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage called in to join the live video with him. While they were interacting, he praised Tiwa Savage for the incredible way she uses her voice and artistry.

Diddy’s already famous Instagram live session drew the attention of the likes of Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Burna Boy, Lizzo and so on. Tiwa Savage was one of the artistes to speak with the rapper during the session. The “49-99” singer then asked Diddy for when he would be coming to Nigeria and he responded saying he has plans to do so already.

“I’m about to come to Africa as soon as possible and really go hit Africa up with the vibration and have a homecoming. I’m about to bring all the artists with me from America and we gon’ bring the artists from Africa, we gon’ mash up and celebrate unity and we go realize the global power that we have (as black people). We have a responsibility to use it.”

Diddy then complimented Tiwa Savage on the power of her voice as an artiste and as a black person. “I just want to tell you that the way you use your voice and your artistry is incredible and shout-out to everybody in Nigeria – we love you and we praying for you.” One of the highlights of their session was when the singer’s son, Jamil interrupted their conversation and Diddy introduced himself as “Uncle Puff” to the young lad.

Tiwa Savage and Diddy on IG LIVE!! pic.twitter.com/jrvsigYpE0 — KAYCEE (@geokaycee) April 12, 2020

