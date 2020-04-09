Media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a Tweet on Wednesday fired at Keypad Warriors on Twitter especially, as she described them as low-income earners.

Toke Makinwa in her series of tweet told Keypad Warriors to get a life.

While the reason for Toke Makinwa’s outburst is unknown, however fingers are pointing to the fact that she could be angry at folks who called for Funke Akindele’s arrest.

Recall that Lagos State was placed on a lock down by the government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and so many people were upset when Akindele’s husband, JJC, flaunted their crowded house party on Instagram. The actress and her husband were later arrested and sentenced to community service, for breaking the law.

Reacting to this, many Nigerian celebrities like Burna Boy, AY Makun have in recent times mocked Nigerians for holding the actress accountable. And it seems Toke Makinwa did the same.

See her tweets;

