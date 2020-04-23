Many Nigerians have been reacting to the video of a Zambian father disciplining his son over a poor result after spending so much money.

Nigerian Media Personnel, Toke Makinwa in her reaction said the video of the dad disciplining his kid for not sitting for exams brings back memories of childhood.

She said, “spending all that money is no joke, he didn’t sit for the exam is different from failing so the father was right for that outburst.”

“It’s not even about the money spent, you can see the frustration in the father, you can tell he has spoken and corrected so many times, doesn’t mean the boy is a failure too, he’ll probably turn out really successful, his father can see his potential and is disappointed.

I think finding a balance between disciplining and admonishing a child is where the work lies, i am sure when he “calmed” down he still spoke some truth to him, I hated words more than beating growing up, words still hurt till today

Yoruba parents and words when correcting you is worse than a beating, I became immune to beating growing up cos I knew that was all it’ll take but u see those late night words, telling you the story of your life…they stung more. People are in therapy for words spoken to them.

Letting your kids follow their passion but with strict guidance is key, I don’t necessarily think education by book/classroom a must to success, but education of the mind, exposure, opportunities, going to school is great, it teaches you discipline but schooling your mind is key.”

