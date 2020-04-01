Nigerian OAP, Toke Makinwa featured of #TalkswithUbiFranklin on Ubi Franklin’s live video yesterday where she talked about issues of love and relationships which is one of the topics that is known to dominate a large aspect of discussions on social media.

In the conversation, Toke Makinwa state’s that any man that is intimidated by a hardworking lady does not have sense and the lady is not meant for her.

She went on to explain how she lost both parents at eight and has been responsible for building a good life for herself.

She said: “Any man who is intimidated by a hardworking woman is not your guy. Any man who meets me now should be inspired. I lost both parents at 8. I basically built a life for myself. If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t want to be with you”.

