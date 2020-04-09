Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has disclosed that she and her team where almost killed by the same people they had gone to help with food.

Tonto Dikeh’s kid’s foundation has reached out to 2000 Nigerian kids with food, water and other items amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Following that, the actress has noted that she and team were almost killed by the same people they had gone to help.

According to her, the hunger in Nigeria is so dangerous that people almost hurt them for food.

The actress has therefore apologised to her team and advised others who would want to share with the vulnerable in these trying times to consult the authorities first before doing so.

