Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is one of the few celebrities that have helped Nigerians cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The actress, fondly called Mummy Ire by her fans, took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to give out cash gift to random fans who have dropped their account details on her Timeline.

The award-winning actress has stressed since the beginning of the pandemic that palliatives should be put in place for the vulnerable amongst us. Well, she has began to put her money where her ,mouth was.

This is a big gesture from Toyin and Twitter Nigeria won’t forget in a haste.

