Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is one of the few celebrities that have helped Nigerians cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The actress, fondly called Mummy Ire by her fans, took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to give out cash gift to random fans who have dropped their account details on her Timeline.
The award-winning actress has stressed since the beginning of the pandemic that palliatives should be put in place for the vulnerable amongst us. Well, she has began to put her money where her ,mouth was.
This is a big gesture from Toyin and Twitter Nigeria won’t forget in a haste.
See some reactions below:
HOT NOW
- You will never go hungry -elderly woman who offered sex for N500 prays for Don Jazzy as he gifts her N100k (Video)
- We wanted to kill him because he was the most brilliant in the class – Teenage Boys confess
- Cute video of Tiwa Savage’s son JamJam paying his mom N400 after she gave him a superb haircut
Discussion about this post