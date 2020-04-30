The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has raised the hopes of Nigerian for a better future as we all continue to battle the coronavirus disease in solidarity.

Ooni of Ife asked Nigerians to stay safe and be rest assured that the traditional cure for Coronavirus has reached an advanced stage and will be made available to the public very soon.

He said this yesterday, April 29, while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, shortly after he donated two motorized modular fumigators to the state government. He also expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon win the war against Coronavirus.

Oba Ogunwusi said that he has gone far in working with the traditional medicine practitioners in the country to ensure a solution for Coronavirus.

He said though scientific solutions were being sought globally to end the pandemic, traditional medicine and solutions must also be considered and embraced as a way out of COVID-19.

The Ooni, therefore, urged the Federal Government to emulate Madagascar in its quest to use local herbs in combating Coronavirus, declaring that local herbs have the potency to heal victims of the virus.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun commended the monarch for the gesture and assured him that the fumigators he donated will be put to good use.

Abiodun said the state was open to ideas and activities capable of finding a solution to the virus.

