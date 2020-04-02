Two Nigerian men in Jos have been hailed as heroes after they walked into Jos University Teaching Hospital and offered to fix their faulty ventilators for free as their contribution to fight Coronavirus.
Photos shared online show Gyang William and Nura Jibrin hard at work, fixing the faulty ventilators in LUTH so that no patient will have to die due to a lack of ventilators.
Nigerians have praised them for their heroic act and called on the government to honor them when the Coronavirus pandemic is over.
