According to the latest report, football body, UEFA has made a “strong recommendation” on Tuesday that domestic European football league seasons, currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, be completed.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions,” European football’s governing body said.

It added that “some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions — in case of a cancelled league — have been developed.”

UEFA said any further decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday.

League seasons across Europe were halted in March as coronavirus spread across Europe.

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first top-flight league to attempt to restart its season, with clubs expected to agree to a May 9 resumption when they meet on Thursday.

AFP

HOT NOW