The President of Uganda, Yoweri K Museveni, in a video on Twitter has taken out time to demonstrate how to exercise indoors and stay safe during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Prior to sharing the video, Yoweri K Museveni had promised to show citizens how to exercise indoor while warning residents of Uganda who were seen walking and running around as he urged them to exercise indoors instead of doing this in groups and exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared on his social media page;

I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that, they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you.

Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe.

