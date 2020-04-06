The Lagos State Police command has arraigned actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos state.
They were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.
Funke and her husband were arrested for organising a birthday party in their Amen estate residence on Saturday April 5th despite the restriction of movement order and social distance order in the state.
