Embattled Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello who was apprehended on Sunday, 5th of April by the Lagos state police command for disobeying the lockdown order given by the government, reportedly spent the night at the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID office in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

A police source confirmed that the actress’s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, who wasn’t available when she was picked up at their home, turned himself in and is currently with her in Panti.

The police source, who spoke to LIB, revealed that added that they would be arraigned in court this morning.

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and some other guests at the party who the police have asked to report at the SCID for questioning are still being awaited.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020, prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for anyone found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

The regulation act in part reads,

“Where there is a violation of a closedown or stay-at-home order, security agencies shall have the power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person, who violates the closedown or stay-at-home order, for at least 48 hours. “Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of N100,000 or one month imprisonment or three months’ community service.”

HOT NOW