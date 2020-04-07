The US recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said late Monday, April 6, pushing the country’s toll further above the 10,000 mark reached earlier in the day.

According to Johns Hopkins’ running tally, there are more than 366,000 cases of new coronavirus in the United States — including in excess of 30,000 new cases in 24 hours — with total deaths at 10,783.

AFP reports that the US has by far the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The number of deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic has for the past several days increased by at least 1,000 per day and is gradually approaching the number of deaths in Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,005)

HOT NOW