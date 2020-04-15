Nigerian veteran comedian and Nollywood actor, Ali Baba Today marked his 14th year marriage anniversary.

The comedian who is the host of his show titled Alibaba Seriously among others celebrated 14 years of married life with his wife Mary Akpobome.

Alibaba shared the good news with his fans today, after releasing beautiful pictures of them.

Ali Baba and his wife got married in 2006 and the union is blessed with 5 children.

The ace comedian is considered Nigerian foremost stand up comedian and he is also referred to as the King of Comedy.

Congratulations to them!

