Veteran Nigerian actress, Alhaja Anike Alajogun has reportedly tested positive to covid-19 virus according to a new report by Concise NG.

Alhaja Anike Alajogun relocated to the UK after she retired from the entertainment industry in Nigeria and now works with the NHS in Manchester.

It was reported that she tested positive after falling ill as a result of the virus which she contracted from those she was treating at the hospital.

The actress who owns the popular Mataan Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo state, is currently observing the two weeks compulsory self-isolation.

Alhaja Anike Alajogun is the first Nigerian celebrity abroad to test positive for the virus which first broke out in Wuhan, China, with thousands of lives lost to it.

