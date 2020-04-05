Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband JJC Skillz came under fire by critics after they threw a party yesterday despite coronavirus lockdown.

Funke organised a plush birthday party for JJC Skillz in company with friends and colleagues regardless of the fact we are to practice social distancing.

This has courted the outrage of Nigerians as they are trolling the couple. In the middle of that, a video of Funke preaching about social distancing as an NCDC ambassador has popped up as people try to point it to her that she has violated the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, her husband, JJC Skillz has explained in a live video that all the people who were present at the party had been with them for the past two weeks — nobody was allowed to come from outside.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW