Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the video of her husband JJC Skillz house party that surfaced on social media.

According to Funke Akindele, she disclosed that she and those that were in the video of the house party have been together for over two weeks before the lockdown began.

Funke Akindele said, “Thanks for the love guys!!!! We all have been together for over two weeks. We are safe and take all precautions!!! #ameestate is home for all!!!”

While responding to a follower on Twitter, Funke Akindele said her new movie “Omo Ghetto The Saga” was to be filmed before the locked down.

She said, “#omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and some of us had been camped in Amen estate. So we had to stay in there. So we are safe and happy!!! Let’s not be NEGATIVE!!”

HOT NOW