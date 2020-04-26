Contrary to previous report that actress and movie producer, Mercy Johnson has welcomed her fourth baby, her hubby Prince Okojie has come out to clarify that the pregnant actress is yet to give birth.

The proud father of three shared the lovely family photos below and gave the update.

He wrote, ” I woke up this morning to see countless missed calls and messages congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby.



We are so thankful for the show of love, but my wife @mercyjohnsonokojie has not put to bed yet, it is good news and I will certainly update you all when it happens.

Thank you and God bless.”

Recall that moments ago, colleagues of Mercy Johnson were thrown in jubilation mood with the news of her fourth delivery.

