A 16-year-old boy Ademola Emmanuel and his accomplices, Samson Badejo 18, Isiaka Babajide 18 have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for the attempted murder of one Timothy Oluwatobi Adeniyi.

They connived to kill him just because he was the most brilliant in class.

According to the suspects, Timothy stopped playing with them saying they are not serious with education but this didn’t go down well with them. The suspects confessed to the crime

“ We decided to kill him because in our street they only regard him because he is brilliant, amongst us, he is the only one they give gifts, even in school, they abuse us his friends that we are dullards, so many times our parents will tell us to be like Timothy, they call us fools and all sorts of names just because he is very brilliant.

As we couldn’t take this anymore, also realizing that schools will resume soon we decided to eliminate him but luck ran out on us as we were caught in the process, he was rescued after we had stabbed him twice.”

Speaking on the strength of the report, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer says the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

