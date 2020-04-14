Nigerian singer and label boss, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has bought a new mansion for his label mates and crew members.

The singer made this known on Monday evening as he handed the new keys of a high rise building in Lagos metropolis to his road manager, Aloma DMW.

By all indications, the 1 Milli crooner is edging close to settling down with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland and this is quite evident as he is clearing out the DMW mansion for his new family.

Taking to social media, Davido wrote:

“Bought a house for my staff today, great feeling”

See photo of the building below:

