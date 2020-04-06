Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has pleaded with the Lagos state government to tamper justice with mercy in the case against Funke Akindele. She also shared her opinion about the issue.

According to the mother of two,what Funke did was wrong but the government and everyone needs to realize that no one is perfect. She therefore begged Lagos state government to please accept her apologies on their behalf.

The mother of two however added that the media personnel who went to court today on this issue should all be quarantined bcos there was no social distancing in display.

In her words ” What happened was wrong no doubt, however, we’re all humans and no one is perfect, .

So on her behalf & hubby I apologise once again 🙏🙏🙏.

It’s going to be ok dear, stay strong @funkejenifaakindele @jjcskillz this shall pass ..

.

However, I will like to bring to your notice sir, that everyone most especially the media personnel who went to court today on this issue should all be quarantined bcos there was no social distancing in display. Thank you sir @jidesanwoolu“

