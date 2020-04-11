Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo spun heads yesterday as he celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style while staying at home. The fine actor who appears to be a ladies’ man shared lovely photos of himself as he turned a year older yesterday 10th April, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote himself a beautiful birthday message and regrets he his stuck indoors for his 34th birthday.

Alexx wrote:

Today I turn 34, I’ve always believed that for a happy life, you need 3 things.

Someone to love, Something to do & Something to look forward to.

So here is me thanking God for, the LOML,

Nollywood & all the amazing work/fun stuff I’ll get up to after this quarantine.

People always say, “you only live once”, well if you do it right, Once is enough.

To everyone trying to get to their next level, just know that your speed doesn’t matter, Forward is Forward. & God will put you where he wants you, Even if no one thinks you deserve the position.

That been said, Let’s lift each other up & cheer each other on, rather than try to outshine one another. The sky would be awfully dark with just one Star.

So pls let’s spread more love, we are all we’ve got. . Signed,

Ikuku The Breeze of Nollywood

Peace & Love Always .

Females were mesmerized by the handsomeness and freshness of the actor so much that pheromones reeked hard in the comments section

See some comments below;

HOT NOW