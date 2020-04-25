Kehinde Olorunyomi has given women a lead on activities between their hubby and female housemaid that should attract suspicion.

Kehinde who once revealed that she is so certain her husband can never ever cheat on her, wrote in a new post on social media that wives should beware when their husbands begin to discipline the house girl excessively.

She tweeted: “When your husband beats your house help too much, be vigilant my sister, he is sleeping with her or the girl is proving difficult to sleep with.”

The actress added on Instagram: “When you employ a female help, the onus is on the woman of the house to correct and sometimes discipline the help. But when your husband is on this train and is in total charge, in fact he loves to be the one to cane the girl, be vigilant my sister! My 2 kobo. Have a beautiful weekend! Freedom is coming tomorrow!!!”

