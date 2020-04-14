While the rest of the world is battling with spread of coronavirus, Asian country, North Korea has resume to testing of missiles.

According to the reports, North Korea fired on Tuesday into the East Sea, multiple short-range projectiles believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported the projectiles flew around 150 kilometres into the sea.

“They were fired from North Korea’s eastern coastal town of Munchon in a north-westerly direction at around 7 am (2200 GMT Monday)”, Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) of Seoul’s military said.

The launch came on the eve of South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

Despite UN ban, North Korea test-fired several ballistic missiles in March after a three-month pause.

UN resolutions barred the nuclear nation from testing ballistic missiles.

It has also been slapped with tough sanctions to deter it from continuing to develop rockets that could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

