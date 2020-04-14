Nigerian Ministry of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed in a latest statement has explained why the Federal government cannot share the funds donated by private Nigerians and organizations for the fight against COVID-19 to Nigeriana

According to the reports, over N15 billion have been donated by private Nigerians and organizations under the auspice ”COVID-19 Relief Fund”.

Following the lockdown order by government, Nigerians have called on the government to share the N15 billion donated as palliatives.

Reacting to this call, the Minister who was featured on a Radio Nigeria programme today April 14, said the Federal government does not have the power to distribute such funds. He explained that the private individuals and organizations came together to donate the funds and asked the Federal government how they can help to effectively fight the pandemic.

Lai Mohammed said the Federal government has advised the private individuals to use their donations to help develop the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

“The private sector donors are not giving any cash to the federal government and they have made this clear to the people. They said they will support the fight against the pandemic by asking government where they want healthcare infrastructure to be provided.

What government has done is to request them to build a 30-bed isolation ward and a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit in each state in the country. In addition, the federal government has given them a list of equipment and commodities that will also be needed. Therefore, the issue of using their donations to provide palliative cannot arise,” Lai said.

