With two confirmed cases of coronavirus, the latest reports have it that the Niger state government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday Prayer (Juma’at) for today Friday, 17th April, 2020.

This announcement was made public in a statement released earlier today by the state government.

According to the statement, the Juma’at Prayer is expected to hold between 11am to 3pm under strict observance of all the precautionary measures, such as using hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact base greetings.

The statement read;

”The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes; Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by Government on the containment of coronavirus pandemic in the State.”

The lockdown however continues immediately after the Juma’at Prayers.

