The relationship between former big brother naija housemates, Khafi and

Tacha seems to be growing day by day as they continue to show the world what

true friendship is.

Khafi and Tacha who were both housemates at the fourth edition of the

reality show which was tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ have been in good terms even after

the show came to an end.

Khafi who is a former MET police officer have now taken to social media to show

the world how kind hearted Tacha is as she gush about her well mannered

behavior.

According to Khafi, despite the competition in the entertainmemt

industry, Tacha has stood by her and it’s hard to find such a person in the industry.

Khafi who could not hide her emotions gushed about the love she has for Tacha

as she claimed everyone in life need a friend like Tacha.

She tweeted:

It's not easy knowing who is genuinely for you in this life, especially in this industry. With you I have never had to question that you have got my back 💯%. I don't say this out loud enough but @Symply_Tacha I love you and thank God for you. We all need a #FriendLikeTacha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kj7jc2yC0N — ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) April 28, 2020

Just some days ago Khafi ran to Tacha for a marathon prayers after she was labelled a snake by Jackye who was also an housemate at the reality show.

Khafi and Tacha could be seen in the video praying against any enemy trying to pull them down, a move that was celebrated by their fans on social media.

HOT NOW