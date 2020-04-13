Time and consistency play a vital role in the career growth of an individual and it pays never to despise the days of small beginnings.

One of the most sought after artiste in Nigeria currently, Wizkid did not start making his millions suddenly.

A Nigerian fashion blogger, Ogwa Iweze has made a shocking revelation about starboy Wizkid, narrating that she once paid the most sought after musician just 250, 000 Naira for a show.

She was in a live chat with Ubi Franklin to talk about her show ‘Abuja Runaway’ which has been off the screen for some time now.

“Wizkid was a little boy just sitting back stage waiting for his time to perform. It was Holla at you boy by that time. We paid Wizkid 250 thousand, it’s crazy”

Wow.. Wizkid has really grown. From 250K per show to millions now…. Consistency and grace is key!!! pic.twitter.com/qiaX42N7fS — Uncle Gift (@gift_adene) April 13, 2020

HOT NOW