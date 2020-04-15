Wizkid’s third babymama, Jada Pallock has revealed how Chris Brown introduced her to Wizkid in 2012, during a recent question and answer session with fans.

She summarized how she met the starboy and one of the reasons she fell in love with a Nigerian boy.

Jada Pallock is the most active of all the baby mamas in the life of Wizkid. She is the mother of his third son, Zion. Aside from being his babymama, Jada also doubles as Wizkid’s manager.

Before Jada began working with Wizkid, she had already built a career as a brand manager and image consultant. According to several sources, Jada has worked with several footballers including Didier Drogba and both of them even opened a boutique in London together.

HOT NOW