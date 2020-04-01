A Nigerian woman has reportedly jumped into a river in a bid to take her life after being stranded and having nothing to feed herself with as the residents of Osun States were placed on an imposed curfew. According to an eyewitness, Abdul-Wasiu Ismail in Osogbo, the woman, when asked, said her reason for jumping into the river is as a result of hunger as the state goes on total lockdown.

She, however, was rescued by some good samaritans in the area. Ismail also disclosed that she also said that she has three children whom she said she could not cater for because she is financially handicapped. She revealed that her husband stays in Lagos adding that they have separated about thirteen years ago.