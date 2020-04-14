An American woman from Michigan has lost her husband of 35 years and her only son to coronavirus within three days of one another.

The woman named Sandy Brown and her 20year old son had to watch their loving husband and father take his last breath in the intensive care unit of a Detroit hospital.

Her son, Freddie Lee Brown III was admitted to hospital just after his father, Freddie Lee Brown Jr., 59, was taken ill. Both ended up in the ICU.

Freddie placed a video call to his mother from the hospital as she attempted to comfort him with the lullabies she sang to him as a baby according to The Detroit News.

He died the following day leaving his mother all alone without any family.

‘There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,’ she said.

The agony of saying goodbye to both the men in her life was compounded further the fact she was unable to be with them during their final moments, unable to comfort either. Unable to say goodbye.

Sandy from Grand Blanc, northwest of Detroit is a realtor was married to Freddie Jr., was a retired produce clerk, for 35 years.

She became pregnant at the age of 40 and gave birth to Freddie III. The couple called him their ‘miracle child’ after she suffered several miscarriages before finally conceiving.

Freddie III was a student at Mott Community College and into his football. He dreamed of playing for Michigan State University.

-Dailymail

