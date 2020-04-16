An American resident identified as Christina Marie gives a written account of how her landlord who she revealed as “Alan”, cut his tenant’s monthly rent and surprised her with groceries for her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a photo of her landlord’s delivery which came after she said she was running out of groceries.

She wrote on Facebook: “My landlord Alan called me earlier and told me not to worry about rent this month and we will worry about it later (sic) i said okay!”

“Than (sic) he asked me if we had food I told him how I had three packs of meat left and needed to go this week and he told me okay be safe. Than (sic) I get a text saying go to your front porch please!!! And I see this.”

After Christina opened her front door, she saw over a dozen bags of groceries which included essentials such as bread, milk, vegetables, nappies and more.

The woman said: “I couldn’t tell you how I feel right now for him to do this for my family my heart is so touched GOD BLESS YOU.”

