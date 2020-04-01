A woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and her baby has died during a cesarean section. The 37-year-old mother-to-be died in hospital in Spain on Sunday, local media reports.

She was in quarantine at home with a high fever and only went to the hospital when contractions started. Specialists decided to carry out the C-section at the Teresa Herrera Hospital in the city of La Coruna.

The unnamed woman is the youngest victim in the Galicia area of Spain.

There were conflicting reports about whether she had underlying health conditions, which regional health officials said they were not in a position to clarify.

Regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia reported the woman’s relatives were insisting she had no serious health problems and was initially sent home after going to the hospital because she had reached her due date, before ordered back because of “complications.”

Her husband is said to have been told their baby girl had died during the emergency C-section.

His wife reportedly died around half an hour later following a cardiac arrest linked to the coronavirus she had tested positive for.

A regional health official said she could not discuss individual patients and everything the regional health authority had to say was in the official statements put out daily reflecting the number of confirmed coronavirus cases which include the number of deaths.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Galicia so far totals 61. As of Sunday, 122 people in the region were in intensive care.

Around 640 of the 2,925 coronavirus cases, Galicia has registered so far are from the La Coruna area.

More than 9,000 with coronavirus, have died nationwide.

