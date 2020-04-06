Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has made it into the Forbes’ class of 2020 30 under 30 lists. The Young musician and Disc Jockey took to her Twitter page to make the announcement as she gets enlisted alongside prominent young Nigerians into the highly coveted list.

Cuppy wrote: “Work until you no longer need to introduce yourself! #Forbes30Under30 Class of 2020″

Spread across categories like finance, tech, art, and sports, this list features 30 young entrepreneurs in Africa who are innovating their respective industries.

With Nigeria topping the list, below are the young entrepreneurs who made the list.

1. DJ Cuppy, 27, DJ, Founder and Director, Red Velvet Music Group

Industry: Entertainment

2. Mr Eazi, 28, Musician and Founder, emPawa Africa

Industry: Entertainment

3. Patoranking, 29, Musician

Industry: Entertainment

4. Tracy Batta, 29, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express

Industry: Food and Beverage

5. Olajumoke Oduwole, 29, Founder and CEO and Senior Web Developer, KJK Communication Limited

Industry: Tech / software development

6. Swanky Jerry, 28, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Swanky Signatures

Industry: Fashion

7. Davies Okeowo, 29, Co-founder and CEO, Enterprise Hill and Competence Africa

Industry: Business Development

8. Maryam Gwadabe, 29, Founder and CEO, Blue Sapphire Hub

Industry: ICT

9. Asisat Oshoala, 25,Footballer

Industry: Sports