Nollywood actresses who have natural boobs: One asset ladies love to show off is their frontside, either big or small. Some ladies go as far as going under the knife and spending so much to make their boobs bigger. We bring to you Nollywood actresses who have natural boobs, and currently have the biggest front-side in the Nollywood film industry.

In no particular order;

(1) Foluke Daramola

Foluke Daramola is obviously one actress that is blessed with excess boobies. The 41 year old who is now married, but she was the talk of the town when she first got into acting. People couldn’t get enough of her big frontside.

(2) Ronke Odusanya

Also known as Flakky Ididowo, is well endowed both in front and behind. This is a feature that earned her the movie role Flakky Ididowo in a movie titled as same. Ronke has learnt to carry her natural endowment with so much charisma and courage.

(3) Ronke Oshodi

Popular Yoruba actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke is not the type to shy away from talks about her frontside or adult talk. She once said during an interview that, ” Before now, I get ashamed of them. But I later began to see the beautiful side and stopped hiding them because they fit me. People appreciate my oranges and I also love it.

HOT NOW