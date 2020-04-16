Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has taken to social media to celebrate to his mentor, comedian Ali Baba, and his wife, Mary Akpobome, as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. the veteran comedian and his banker wife have been married for 14 years.

The couple tied the knot on April 15, 2006. They celebrated 14 years of marriage on Wednesday, April 15. AY, who looks up to Ali Baba, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his anniversary. He also shared some details about how Ali Baba helped to groom him into a man.

In a beautiful message he penned down on Instagram, AY said:

“From living under your roof as your personal assistant, i always knew you two had something special. Your love story remains special, unique and beautiful.

To the most supportive couple who groomed me into becoming the man that I am today, , I wish a very happy anniversary. God bless @alibabagcfr And @mummymary_”

