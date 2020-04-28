Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has dropped a video which has gotten people laughing out loud.
In the video, Juliet Ibrahim was seen dipping her bread into her beverage before eating the bread, an action considered to be very archaic by netizens.
This has since garnered some hilarious comments on social media, however, she seems unconcerned.
Watch the video here;
HOT NOW
- ‘Evil set of people’ – Davido blasts Mercy Johnson and husband
- Jackie Appiah cries for help as her house gets flooded (Video)
- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate their daughter, Ehi Idibia as she turns 14 (Photos)
Discussion about this post