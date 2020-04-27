As we all know, Nigerian music disc jockey, Dj Cuppy has been single for while now and she updates us about her relationship status on social media regularly.

The billionaire daughter complains several times about not finding the perfect guy for herself and her male fans keep trying to get close to her but she keeps snubbing them.

Well, never giving up, A Nigerian man identified as @harryblaqmusic on instagram has announced that Otedola’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy is his spiritual wife.

Harryblaq took to the comment section of a very beautiful picture DJ Cuppy shared on Instagram, to inform her that she is his spiritual wife.

The guy wrote ”My spiritual wife🔥😍😍😍 see person pikin smile😢😢😢🥰🥰”

