Oge Okoye was not prepared to involve in a heated argument with trolls when she shared new photos on her social media page recently but sometimes things don’t go as planned on social media.

Shortly after she shared the picture which can be seen below, a social media troll slammed her and insulted her status.

Oge Okoye wrote in the caption of her photo: “Good people are like street lights along the roads…..They don’t make the distance short but they light up the path and make the walk EASY & SAFE…..Good morning glammies”.

The pictures which made Oge Okoye look young like a school girl didn’t fool a troll who reminded her that she’s old already.

He wrote: “You don’t know that you are old already, Abeg go and get married and settle down, not dressing like a p*rn star”.

Oge Okoye responded saying: ” I understand the outrage grandpa… Lockdown will be over soon”.

