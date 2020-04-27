Yesterday, Sunday 26th April was the celebration of World Pilots’ Day and Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated her pilot husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

The mother of 4 took to Instagram to share very nice pictures of her husband in his uniform. She captioned the post;

”Happy #worldpilotday ! Better Late than Never. Lol… Have Never heard of this till today.

To One of the Best Pilots Africa has Produced, Your Passangers have attested to you having the “Smoothest Landing Ever”, a cordial , jovial Pilot and Extremely Reliable Training Capt. …and to all the Pilots out there , who we totally Rely on to bring us safely to the ground when we Fly … Thank you! #captainekeinde #thecaptain … I feel the Most Safe when you’re the One flying me. 💋#worldpilotsday”

HOT NOW