Controversial dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah who is widely known as Shatta Wale seem to be eyeing Big Brother Naija star, Tacha.

He has indicated that he would like to take 2019 BBNaija star, Tacha as his best friend.

He made this known in a recent social media post on Instagram as he stated how pretty Tacha was.

Sharing a photo of the reality star, Shatta Wale wrote;

““Gosh I wish this pretty queen was my bestie lol “ @symply_tacha 😍😜🥰🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️”

