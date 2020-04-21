Popular Nollywood actress has taken out time to shade her ex, Iceberg Slim in a new Instagram post. The former lovers who never seize to pass up opportunities to throw subs at each other since the relationship ended last year seem to find it hard to get over each other

Juliet dragged Ice by the neck as she shaded him and urged him to move on. She also bragged that his only claim to fame is the relationship he had with her.

The script interpreter took to her Instagram page to write:

“My mood when I realize that Your only claim to fame was dating me… ✍🏼🤣

HOT NOW