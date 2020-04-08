The Minister in charge of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman in a statement has thrown a shade at the Federal Government for not sharing money to Nigerians.

According to Apostle Johnson Suleman he stated that the government said it didn’t share money to Nigerians because they don’t have their contact, however the Man of God stressed that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has been sending SMS update to Nigerians on COVID-19.

Apostle Suleman Johnson said, “Now you say you didnt share money to all nigerians because you dont have all their contacts?..yet NCDC sends us SMS update on covid 19…I have said it,anyone who wants to help, give directly to the poor.”

