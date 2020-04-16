Following the new Coronavirus awareness video the United Nations in collaboration The federal Government, Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC released on Wednesday, fans believe the agencies replacing Funke Akindele with fellow actress, Toyin Abraham was a spiteful and mediocre move.

‘This move does not project the image of the brand positively. The brand has only Strategize enemity on the brand. Not the best move within the Nollywood. A known brand personality should have been engaged. My opinion! Toyin, all the best!” , Farayola Kolawole said on Facebook.

After The NCDC shared the video on its official social media pages, Nigerians have since trooped to the comments section to blast the agency for what they called berating Funke Akindele.

In the video, Toyin Abraham was making the Coronavirus awareness in local Yoruba Language with an English subtitle.

Watch the video below:

In Yoruba language, actress @toyin_abraham1 talks about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of #COVID19 Please watch, download and share with your family and loved ones This video is in partnership with @UN_Nigeria @UNDPNigeria pic.twitter.com/n3M9pXksNB — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020

TheinfoNG observed from the video and can tell that Toyin Abraham looks as though she was born for it. It may seem petty but the video is serving its delivery into the minds of the adamant Nigerian Thomases. It is a public awareness campaign.

Read comments from fans below:

