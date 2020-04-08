Burna Boy has mocked the Nigerian government and the Nigerian youths shortly after a footage surfaced and went viral on the internet, showing the office of the accountant general burning after it caught fire from a yet to be confirmed source.

We reported earlier that the Treasury House where the office of Nigeria’s Accountant General located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is currently on fire.

It was gathered that the fire started from the third floor and razed most parts of the building upwards including the floor where the Accountant General’s office is situated.

Reacting to the video, Burna Boy posted a video of himself laughing and mocking the situation of the country saying Nigerians deserve everything that is happening to them.

He also expressed his bitterness against Nigerians on Twitter over Funke Akindele’s arrest and prosecution.

Watch the video below;

