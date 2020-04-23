Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie thriller his fans on social media today with his story after he revealed that he almost dropped out of school till his father, Pete Edochie intervened.

He made this known while reacting to a viral video of a Zambian man scolding his son over his poor grades.

As expected, Nigerians have reacted to the story and it is currently trending on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Many people were amazed at Yul’s boldness at that tender age to discuss such matters with his father.

Other people made reference to Pete Edochie’s many proverbial quotes.

You get mind o

Na Pete Edochie you tell this thing 🙆🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/GQa2pZHcHK — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) April 23, 2020

You’re a man, That you even have the mind to tell him you’re not going to school.. I can’t even tell Pete Edochie good morning sir behind the Tv screen https://t.co/sgx0C4EaiN — Manuel_Ageh (@manuel_ageh) April 23, 2020

Yul Edochie said as a boy, he told his father he didn't wanna go to school anymore…

I don't care about the rest of the gist but teenage Yul must have had balls of steel to boldly tell Pete that. I can't even talk to Pete Edochie anyhow from behind my TV screen. https://t.co/U9dlyfJGlg — Mhizta Michael 🚩 (@EjereMichael) April 23, 2020

If any nigerian wanted to stop going to school and sees Pete Edochie, that child will sit up just by seeing him on the tv screen. But you tried to do this? 😂 😂 I hope he told you that:

“when a child asks to be a goat, a good father will never buy a rope to put on his neck.” https://t.co/vgmlNxOggD — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 23, 2020

Yul Edochie : " Daddy I don't want to go to school anymore,i want to sell electronics instead" Pete Edochie : " There is a saying that what is dead may never die but unfortunately you're not dead!! I will kiiiillllllll you with my bare haaannnds" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UuUlkBgRI4 — Nwabueze Jude Snr, MPH 👑 (@Dukeofmbaise) April 23, 2020

Pete Edochie is one of the most loved actors in Nigeria and he made many people’s childhood to be fun, so, whenever he is being discussed, it is with respect and love.

