Recall that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele few weeks ago was charged to court alongside her husband, JJC Skillz by the Lagos state govt for hosting a house party.

Funke Akindele after serving the punishment went ahead to do a video urging Nigerians to follow the directives of the NCDC, an action which won her the hearts of many of her fans.

Well, leading Producer, Don Jazzy has pen down a message to the Nollywood star, who he said has paid the price for her mistake.

Don Jazzy wrote via his Twitter handle, “#WCW I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous. As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect.”

The producer disclosed that his prayer everyday is that he doesn’t make a mistake that will cost him his life or reputation.

Don Jazzy said Funke Akindele made a mistake and the whole world has seen it. “Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s. Just a tiny reputational damage that in my opinion you have already restored because you have paid the price with jara on top.”

“If you dey shame, stop am o, because as TuBaba talk, “nobody holy pass”. I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o. Tenks! #IDJA”

