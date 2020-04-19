Popular On-Air Personality, Gbemi Olateru better known as Toolz has issued advice to ladies, who are fond of twerking on Instagram live.

Tools in her statement advised them to be careful as they may never know who is recording and saving it.

Supporting her statement, Toolz recounted an interview experience she had and how a video of her cursing was pulled up from youtube as she never knew how the video of her was recorded or posted.

She wrote;

Ladies pls be careful with this twerking on IG live thing. You never know who is recording and holding on to the footage. Protect yourself.

I went for an interview once, and I brought my A game…till they made reference to a YouTube video of me. No twerking, just me swearing a lot & saying some stupid things. I didn’t even know it was on YouTube, I was so embarrassed…and no I didn’t get it.

You can read up on Josh Rivers. He was fired from a big role, after his employers found inappropriate tweets he posted about 7 yrs before. He had tried to delete them, but you can never really delete things from the Internet.

Anyways ultimately as an adult, you can legally do whatever you want to do. Hell you can have a full gynae exam on IG live if they don’t shut you down. Just be prepared for the consequences. Thanks for coming to my Ted-Talk. Bless!

