Recall that in an earlier report, Music producer, Samklef called out the likes of Simi, Yemi Alade and Ycee has he stated that the little fame has gone into the head.

Samklef disclosed that there was a time he reached out to Ycee for a collaboration but he didn’t get any response from the rapper.

He said, “Ycee wey start yesterday 2 that year I reach out to am my no even respond. But this life sha.”

Well, Ycee in his response disclosed that Samklef reached out to him to work with his (Samklef) artist but the project was unable to come alive due to the management Ycee was under at that time.

Ycee said, “I’ve been making music since 2011 OG You reached out to me to work with your artist not with you, at the time I was under management (which we all know how they were now) You’ve made several snide remarks about this and I have ignored Please I have mad respect for you baba.”

— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) April 18, 2020

