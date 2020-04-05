The former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi on Sunday celebrated his wife, Florence Ajimobi as she added another year today.

Abiola Ajimobi, who couldn’t hide the excitement took to social media to appreciate his wife as he applauded her for standing by him through thick and thin.

He wrote, To my wife, Florence Ajimobi, the one woman who has stood by me through thick and thin, through it all. These words are not just because it’s your birthday, I want you to know that I cherish you, today, tomorrow and everyday.

My dear Florry, you are a virtuous woman; the dearest of them all. I cannot but ask that God himself bless you beyond your imagination in this new year of yours. Thank you for everything.”

Abiola Ajimobi is the former governor of Oyo state and he handed over to the present governor, Seyi Makinde.

